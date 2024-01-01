rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770210
Lifeguard Takes a Sunbath at Great Kills Park on Staten Island 05/1973. Photographer: Tress, Arthur. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License