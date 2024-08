Apartment House Across From Fort Green Park in Brooklyn New York City. Brooklyn Remains One of America's Best Surviving Examples of a 19th Century City. Most of All the Inner City Environment Is Human Beings, as Beautiful and Threatened as the 19th Century Buildings.

Some of America's Best Architecture Survives in Her "Worst" Neighborhoods, Only Because It Hasn't Been Demolished 06/1974. Photographer: Lyon, Danny. Original public domain image from Flickr