https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770336
Motorcycles Came Out of Summer Vacation Retirement During the Fuel Crisis in the Pacific Northwest During the Fall of 1973.…
Motorcycles Came Out of Summer Vacation Retirement During the Fuel Crisis in the Pacific Northwest During the Fall of 1973. This Person Is Riding in Portland 11/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

Editorial use only