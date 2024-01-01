rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770381
Longshoremen. This shows the prevailing method of transferring bananas from the end on the conveyor that carries them from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Longshoremen. This shows the prevailing method of transferring bananas from the end on the conveyor that carries them from the hold of the ship onto the dock, July 1937. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Longshoremen. This shows the prevailing method of transferring bananas from the end on the conveyor that carries them from the hold of the ship onto the dock, July 1937. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License