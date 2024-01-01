https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770381Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsLongshoremen. This shows the prevailing method of transferring bananas from the end on the conveyor that carries them from the hold of the ship onto the dock, July 1937. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreLongshoremen. This shows the prevailing method of transferring bananas from the end on the conveyor that carries them from the hold of the ship onto the dock, July 1937. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGLarge 3000 x 2112 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now