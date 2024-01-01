https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770413Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsTruants, Red St. Clair, and chum shooting craps in front of Murphy's Branch at 11:00 A.M. a school day, May 1910. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreTruants, Red St. Clair, and chum shooting craps in front of Murphy's Branch at 11:00 A.M. a school day, May 1910. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 965 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2413 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now