https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770428
Miner Spreads His Lunch Out on a Bench in the Shower and Time Card Room of the Virginia-Pocahontas Coal Company Mine #3 near…
Miner Spreads His Lunch Out on a Bench in the Shower and Time Card Room of the Virginia-Pocahontas Coal Company Mine #3 near Richlands, Virginia. He Hauls Equipments Into the Mine During His Work Shift 04/1974. Photographer: Corn, Jack. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only