Motorist Drives through the Safety Lane at an Auto Emission Inspection Station in Norwood, Ohio. In Addition to a Safety Check Her Car Will Be Tested for Carbon Monoxide and Hydrocarbon Emissions.

All Light Duty, Spark Ignition Powered Motor Vehicles in Hamilton County Must Be Tested Annually. Officials in Both Norwood and Cincinnati Hoped to Have 74 Percent of the Registered Vehicles Inspected by the End of 1975. The Emissions Control Regulations Went Into Effect in January 09/1975. Photographer: Eiler, Lyntha Scott. Original public domain image from Flickr