rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770523
Arthur Roberts and Sam Mynatt drilling in lateral test shaft for examination of substrata at base of Norris Dam, October…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Arthur Roberts and Sam Mynatt drilling in lateral test shaft for examination of substrata at base of Norris Dam, October 1933. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Arthur Roberts and Sam Mynatt drilling in lateral test shaft for examination of substrata at base of Norris Dam, October 1933. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only