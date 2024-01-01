Make it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770692Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCalifornia fish and game biologist checks gill nets placed in the Colorado River. Nets provide data on the number of fish in the area, May 1972. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreCalifornia fish and game biologist checks gill nets placed in the Colorado River. Nets provide data on the number of fish in the area, May 1972. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 816 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2040 x 3000 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now