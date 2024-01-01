rawpixel
With pineapple fields as his arena, Henri Aki takes his horse for a late afternoon training session near Lanai City. Pineapple growing takes up 16,000 acres of the island's territory, October 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

Editorial use only