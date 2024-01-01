https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770976Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsOrange butterfly png sticker, transparent backgroundMoreOrange butterfly png sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useInfoView personal and business licenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 px Best Quality PNG 3672 x 2448 pxEdit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowMore file typesPSDPhoto