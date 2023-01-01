Make it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771314Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextFloral invitation card mockup psdMoreFloral invitation card mockup psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2354 x 3010 px | 300 dpi | 87.85 MBSmall JPEG 938 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2354 x 3010 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :