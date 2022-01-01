https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772285Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHarold Merriam's Hunting Scene illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 8772285View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1427 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2068 x 1476 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1427 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2068 x 1476 px | 300 dpi | 17.51 MBHarold Merriam's Hunting Scene illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMore