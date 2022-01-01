https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772529Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage horse riders png sticker, sports on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 8772529View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 4276 x 2406 pxCompatible with :Vintage horse riders png sticker, sports on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMore