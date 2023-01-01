https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776882Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHumpty Dumpty, vintage character illustration by William Wallace Denslow. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 8776882View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 924 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1798 x 2334 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1798 x 2334 px | 300 dpi | 24.06 MBHumpty Dumpty, vintage character illustration by William Wallace Denslow. Remixed by rawpixel.More