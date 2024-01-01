rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782507
Bust of John F. Kennedy in main entranceway of the National Library of Medicine. Image caption on page 76 of the book US…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bust of John F. Kennedy in main entranceway of the National Library of Medicine. Image caption on page 76 of the book US National Library of Medicine: "This bust of John F. Kennedy by Robert Berks is located today in main entranceway of the library. It is a replica of the large bust located in the grand foyer of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC. Courtesy of Stephen J. Greenberg." Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782507

View CC0 License

Bust of John F. Kennedy in main entranceway of the National Library of Medicine. Image caption on page 76 of the book US National Library of Medicine: "This bust of John F. Kennedy by Robert Berks is located today in main entranceway of the library. It is a replica of the large bust located in the grand foyer of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC. Courtesy of Stephen J. Greenberg." Original public domain image from Flickr

More