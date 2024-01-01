rawpixel
Key
Author(s): Knight, Paul Slade, author. The key is an instrument used to secure an opening through which food can be passed into the mouths of persons refusing to take nourishment; it is a circular plate of metal approx. 1/4" thick on which is a 1/2" opening; a T-shaped handle is attached. Original public domain image from Flickr

