rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782513
Siberian husky puppies posing as doctor and patient. Postcard featuring a color photograph of two Siberian husky puppies.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Siberian husky puppies posing as doctor and patient. Postcard featuring a color photograph of two Siberian husky puppies. The husky on the left is wearing a toy stethoscope around its neck as if it were a nurse or a doctor. The husky on the right is laying in a basket with its tongue sticking out. On the side of the basket is a small card that reads, "health chart". Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782513

View CC0 License

Siberian husky puppies posing as doctor and patient. Postcard featuring a color photograph of two Siberian husky puppies. The husky on the left is wearing a toy stethoscope around its neck as if it were a nurse or a doctor. The husky on the right is laying in a basket with its tongue sticking out. On the side of the basket is a small card that reads, "health chart". Original public domain image from Flickr

More