https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782515Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextContributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner (1900-1914). A black and white photograph featuring a dog dressed as a nursemaid in a white dress and a big white headdress. The dog is sitting on a bench with its paws on the baby carriage handlebar. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8782515View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 760 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3279 x 2078 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadContributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner (1900-1914). A black and white photograph featuring a dog dressed as a nursemaid in a white dress and a big white headdress. The dog is sitting on a bench with its paws on the baby carriage handlebar. Original public domain image from FlickrMore