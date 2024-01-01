https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782517Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKola Champagne: dans toutes les pharmacies. Next to a tree on a beach, a proper woman is sitting at a table with a champaign glass, a bottle of A. Lafont's Kola Champagne, and a plate of biscuits. At the woman's feet is a poodle licking a Kola Champagne biscuit. This strength-building drink is recommended for exhaustion, age, dyspepsia, vomiting, disease. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8782517View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 836 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2190 x 3144 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKola Champagne: dans toutes les pharmacies. Next to a tree on a beach, a proper woman is sitting at a table with a champaign glass, a bottle of A. Lafont's Kola Champagne, and a plate of biscuits. At the woman's feet is a poodle licking a Kola Champagne biscuit. This strength-building drink is recommended for exhaustion, age, dyspepsia, vomiting, disease. Original public domain image from FlickrMore