rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782517
Kola Champagne: dans toutes les pharmacies. Next to a tree on a beach, a proper woman is sitting at a table with a champaign…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Kola Champagne: dans toutes les pharmacies. Next to a tree on a beach, a proper woman is sitting at a table with a champaign glass, a bottle of A. Lafont's Kola Champagne, and a plate of biscuits. At the woman's feet is a poodle licking a Kola Champagne biscuit. This strength-building drink is recommended for exhaustion, age, dyspepsia, vomiting, disease. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782517

View CC0 License

Kola Champagne: dans toutes les pharmacies. Next to a tree on a beach, a proper woman is sitting at a table with a champaign glass, a bottle of A. Lafont's Kola Champagne, and a plate of biscuits. At the woman's feet is a poodle licking a Kola Champagne biscuit. This strength-building drink is recommended for exhaustion, age, dyspepsia, vomiting, disease. Original public domain image from Flickr

More