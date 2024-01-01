https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782520Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNurse Pouring Medicine. Colored postcard features a nurse pouring medicine from a bottle into a small cup. It appears she is preparing the medication for the wounded patient with bandaged head lying in bed. The nurse wears a white uniform with a red cross on her chest. Artist signature in lower left-hand corner. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8782520View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 753 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2064 x 3288 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNurse Pouring Medicine. Colored postcard features a nurse pouring medicine from a bottle into a small cup. It appears she is preparing the medication for the wounded patient with bandaged head lying in bed. The nurse wears a white uniform with a red cross on her chest. Artist signature in lower left-hand corner. Original public domain image from FlickrMore