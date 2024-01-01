rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782520
Nurse Pouring Medicine. Colored postcard features a nurse pouring medicine from a bottle into a small cup. It appears she is…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Nurse Pouring Medicine. Colored postcard features a nurse pouring medicine from a bottle into a small cup. It appears she is preparing the medication for the wounded patient with bandaged head lying in bed. The nurse wears a white uniform with a red cross on her chest. Artist signature in lower left-hand corner. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782520

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Nurse Pouring Medicine. Colored postcard features a nurse pouring medicine from a bottle into a small cup. It appears she is preparing the medication for the wounded patient with bandaged head lying in bed. The nurse wears a white uniform with a red cross on her chest. Artist signature in lower left-hand corner. Original public domain image from Flickr

More