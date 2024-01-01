rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782530
Telescope with diagrams illustrating how it works. Telescope and two diagrams illustrating the process of the reflection of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Telescope with diagrams illustrating how it works. Telescope and two diagrams illustrating the process of the reflection of light in the lenses. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782530

View CC0 License

Telescope with diagrams illustrating how it works. Telescope and two diagrams illustrating the process of the reflection of light in the lenses. Original public domain image from Flickr

More