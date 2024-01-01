rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782539
Victory of the Victim. Postcard featuring a color illustration of Edith Cavell in a Red Cross uniform standing over a…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Victory of the Victim. Postcard featuring a color illustration of Edith Cavell in a Red Cross uniform standing over a skeleton. German and British flags are draped over her arms. A broken sword with blood on it lays in the foreground. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782539

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Victory of the Victim. Postcard featuring a color illustration of Edith Cavell in a Red Cross uniform standing over a skeleton. German and British flags are draped over her arms. A broken sword with blood on it lays in the foreground. Original public domain image from Flickr

More