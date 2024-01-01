https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782544Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Welcome Gift for the Kaiser's Birthday. Postcard featuring a color illustration of a skeleton in a black robe delivering the head of Edith Cavell on a blood-dripping tray to a barbaric looking figure who is meant to represent the Kaiser. The Kaiser's right hand is bloody and there is blood on his seat and by his feet. A large raven is seated next to the Kaiser and there are decapited heads hanging from a tree and on the ground. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8782544View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 760 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3300 x 2089 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA Welcome Gift for the Kaiser's Birthday. Postcard featuring a color illustration of a skeleton in a black robe delivering the head of Edith Cavell on a blood-dripping tray to a barbaric looking figure who is meant to represent the Kaiser. The Kaiser's right hand is bloody and there is blood on his seat and by his feet. A large raven is seated next to the Kaiser and there are decapited heads hanging from a tree and on the ground. Original public domain image from FlickrMore