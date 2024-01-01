rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782544
A Welcome Gift for the Kaiser's Birthday. Postcard featuring a color illustration of a skeleton in a black robe delivering…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Welcome Gift for the Kaiser's Birthday. Postcard featuring a color illustration of a skeleton in a black robe delivering the head of Edith Cavell on a blood-dripping tray to a barbaric looking figure who is meant to represent the Kaiser. The Kaiser's right hand is bloody and there is blood on his seat and by his feet. A large raven is seated next to the Kaiser and there are decapited heads hanging from a tree and on the ground. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782544

View CC0 License

A Welcome Gift for the Kaiser's Birthday. Postcard featuring a color illustration of a skeleton in a black robe delivering the head of Edith Cavell on a blood-dripping tray to a barbaric looking figure who is meant to represent the Kaiser. The Kaiser's right hand is bloody and there is blood on his seat and by his feet. A large raven is seated next to the Kaiser and there are decapited heads hanging from a tree and on the ground. Original public domain image from Flickr

More