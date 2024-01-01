rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782556
Public health workers properly attired for working with hazardous materials and situations. Head and shoulders of two…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Public health workers properly attired for working with hazardous materials and situations. Head and shoulders of two persons wearing heavy black coverall suits with gloves and hoods with windows; a fire engine is visible over the the left shoulder of the person on the right. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782556

View CC0 License

Public health workers properly attired for working with hazardous materials and situations. Head and shoulders of two persons wearing heavy black coverall suits with gloves and hoods with windows; a fire engine is visible over the the left shoulder of the person on the right. Original public domain image from Flickr

More