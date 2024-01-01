rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782558
Observation Exacte Des Macules Du Disque De La Lune. A close-up view of the surface of the moon as seen through a telescope by cherubim in the lower right corner and illustrated by cherubim in the lower left corner. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782558

View CC0 License

