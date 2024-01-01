rawpixel
Use the supreme skin remedy, Sulphide of Arsenicum. Advertisement for Sulphide of Arsenicum. Statement on verso claims the medication, "will beautify and cleanse the roughest and scaliest skin, making it clear, pure and trans[cend]ent," and that medication "is in no case poisonous, it is not arsenic, but a prepa[rat]ion of the sulphide, and is the best alternative in existence." Card features a floral arrangement with envelope and butterfly. Original public domain image from Flickr

