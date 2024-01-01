https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782566Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUse the supreme skin remedy, Sulphide of Arsenicum. Advertisement for Sulphide of Arsenicum. Statement on verso claims the medication, "will beautify and cleanse the roughest and scaliest skin, making it clear, pure and trans[cend]ent," and that medication "is in no case poisonous, it is not arsenic, but a prepa[rat]ion of the sulphide, and is the best alternative in existence." Card features a floral arrangement with envelope and butterfly. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8782566View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 760 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2216 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3630 x 2298 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadUse the supreme skin remedy, Sulphide of Arsenicum. Advertisement for Sulphide of Arsenicum. Statement on verso claims the medication, "will beautify and cleanse the roughest and scaliest skin, making it clear, pure and trans[cend]ent," and that medication "is in no case poisonous, it is not arsenic, but a prepa[rat]ion of the sulphide, and is the best alternative in existence." Card features a floral arrangement with envelope and butterfly. Original public domain image from FlickrMore