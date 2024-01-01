rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782605
The parody of justice at the court of Kultur. Postcard featuring a color illustration of Edith Cavell in a Red Cross uniform standing and facing a skeleton in black robes. The podium in front of the skeleton is bloody. The skeleton is holding a bloodied sword out to his right. 3 black-cloaked figures can be seen in the background. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782605

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

