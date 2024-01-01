https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782606Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSmoke free: and happy to be! Teal silkscreen poster with tan and white lettering, featuring two tan figures (one definitely female and wearing red, one indeterminate (male?) and wearing yellow) running hand-in-hand along a white path under three white clouds. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8782606View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 785 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1895 x 2895 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSmoke free: and happy to be! Teal silkscreen poster with tan and white lettering, featuring two tan figures (one definitely female and wearing red, one indeterminate (male?) and wearing yellow) running hand-in-hand along a white path under three white clouds. Original public domain image from FlickrMore