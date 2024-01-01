https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782607Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDrs. Banting and Best In The Laboratory (1921) Dr. Banting standing, one hand on a dog, the other making notes on pad. Dr. Best is seated at a microscope. August 14, 1921.Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8782607View CC0 LicenseJPEGLarge 3241 x 2270 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDrs. Banting and Best In The Laboratory (1921) Dr. Banting standing, one hand on a dog, the other making notes on pad. Dr. Best is seated at a microscope. August 14, 1921.Original public domain image from FlickrMore