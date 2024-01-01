rawpixel
Drs. Banting and Best In The Laboratory (1921) Dr. Banting standing, one hand on a dog, the other making notes on pad. Dr. Best is seated at a microscope. August 14, 1921.Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782607

View CC0 License

