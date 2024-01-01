https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782608Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFoods that count: keep him on the job. A burly man is holding a stick of celery in one hand and a fork with a tomato on it in the other. Before him is a plate of nutritious food. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8782608View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 892 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2019 x 2715 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFoods that count: keep him on the job. A burly man is holding a stick of celery in one hand and a fork with a tomato on it in the other. Before him is a plate of nutritious food. Original public domain image from FlickrMore