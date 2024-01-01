rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
SoapinePublication: [Unites States : s.n., 18--]Advertisement for Soapine, "for cleansing everything." Card features a…
Soapine
Publication: [Unites States : s.n., 18--]Advertisement for Soapine, "for cleansing everything." Card features a wizard holding a woman's hand and gesturing towards the sky, where the stars are aligned to spell "Soapine.". Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
ID: 
8782610

View CC0 License

Soapine
