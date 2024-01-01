rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782616
The rose without thorns. Advertisement for Wampole's Preparation. Card features a color illustration of a red rose…
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782616

View CC0 License

