https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782616Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe rose without thorns. Advertisement for Wampole's Preparation. Card features a color illustration of a red rose surrounded by pink and white roses. The card opens to a spread with lengthy text about the ingredients and benefits of Wampole's Preparation between 1890 and 1925. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8782616View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 902 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2223 x 2957 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe rose without thorns. Advertisement for Wampole's Preparation. Card features a color illustration of a red rose surrounded by pink and white roses. The card opens to a spread with lengthy text about the ingredients and benefits of Wampole's Preparation between 1890 and 1925. Original public domain image from FlickrMore