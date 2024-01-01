rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Mrs. Winslow's Soothing Syrup for children teething. Advertisement for Mrs. Winslow's Soothing Syrup. This product was for teething children and contained morphine. Card features a mother in bed with her children. She is reading a newspaper advertisement for Mrs. Winslow's Soothing Syrup. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782619

View CC0 License

