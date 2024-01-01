https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782619Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMrs. Winslow's Soothing Syrup for children teething. Advertisement for Mrs. Winslow's Soothing Syrup. This product was for teething children and contained morphine. Card features a mother in bed with her children. She is reading a newspaper advertisement for Mrs. Winslow's Soothing Syrup. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8782619View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 764 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3432 x 2184 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMrs. Winslow's Soothing Syrup for children teething. Advertisement for Mrs. Winslow's Soothing Syrup. This product was for teething children and contained morphine. Card features a mother in bed with her children. She is reading a newspaper advertisement for Mrs. Winslow's Soothing Syrup. Original public domain image from FlickrMore