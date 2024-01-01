rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782620
Scarlet Fever: Keep out of this house. A Board of Health quarantine poster warning that the premises are contaminated by…
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782620

View CC0 License

