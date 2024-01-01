https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782621Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA fine tale. Postcard featuring a color illustration of two cats. The cat on the left is dressed as a nurse and is holding a book and reading to the cat in bed on the right. The cat on the right has a bandage around his head and is wearing red striped pajamas. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8782621View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 767 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3249 x 2078 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA fine tale. Postcard featuring a color illustration of two cats. The cat on the left is dressed as a nurse and is holding a book and reading to the cat in bed on the right. The cat on the right has a bandage around his head and is wearing red striped pajamas. Original public domain image from FlickrMore