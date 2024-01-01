rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Embarazada?: ahora tiene dos buenas razones para dejar de fumar. Predominantly white poster with black lettering. Rows of…
Embarazada?: ahora tiene dos buenas razones para dejar de fumar. Predominantly white poster with black lettering. Rows of black dots create the background. Visual image is 2 hearts side by side, one large and one small. Initial title phrase above image. Remaining title phrase below image. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
ID : 
8782624

View CC0 License

