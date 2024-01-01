https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782630Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThree Nurses. Three nurses in Red Cross uniforms. Two are sitting at a table and one is standing in front of it, turned so her profile is visible. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8782630View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2108 x 3161 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThree Nurses. Three nurses in Red Cross uniforms. Two are sitting at a table and one is standing in front of it, turned so her profile is visible. Original public domain image from FlickrMore