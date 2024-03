U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 10th Combat Aviation Brigade train on using the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) on Fort Drum, NY Aug. 14, 2021.

AH-64D Apache aircrews from 1-10 Attack Battalion and 6-6 Cavalry Regiment fired the APKWS rocket that upgrades the unguided Hydra 70 rocket. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Michael Wilson). Original public domain image from Flickr