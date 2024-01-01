rawpixel
Help the Red Cross liberty duck! Black and white photograph featuring a "liberty duck" that was used to publicize the Red Cross campaign to raise the funds. The caption on the postcard reads: Help the Red Cross liberty duck! The small Red Cross emblem appears next to the duck. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782659

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

