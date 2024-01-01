rawpixel
Hold up your end! Light yellow poster with a Red Cross nurse holding up one end of a brown stretcher, and shell fire behind her. The title goes across the center of the poster, going across the top portion of the stretcher. A large Red Cross logo is under the title, under which is the picture caption. The poster is signed in the lower right corner. Original public domain image from Flickr

