rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782674
Five thousand by June, graduate nurses, your country needs you. The poster is white and has the picture of a Red Cross nurse…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Five thousand by June, graduate nurses, your country needs you. The poster is white and has the picture of a Red Cross nurse with a barracks in the background. The nurse is wearing a white uniform with the Red Cross logo on it and has a blue cape lined in red draped over her shoulders. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782674

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Five thousand by June, graduate nurses, your country needs you. The poster is white and has the picture of a Red Cross nurse with a barracks in the background. The nurse is wearing a white uniform with the Red Cross logo on it and has a blue cape lined in red draped over her shoulders. Original public domain image from Flickr

More