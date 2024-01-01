https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782674Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFive thousand by June, graduate nurses, your country needs you. The poster is white and has the picture of a Red Cross nurse with a barracks in the background. The nurse is wearing a white uniform with the Red Cross logo on it and has a blue cape lined in red draped over her shoulders. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8782674View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 833 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 2882 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFive thousand by June, graduate nurses, your country needs you. The poster is white and has the picture of a Red Cross nurse with a barracks in the background. The nurse is wearing a white uniform with the Red Cross logo on it and has a blue cape lined in red draped over her shoulders. Original public domain image from FlickrMore