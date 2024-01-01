https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786494Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBitter medicine. A crying baby sits on the lap of an elderly man. The man holds a spoon in his left hand. Vials of medicine sit on a table next to the man. Two woman and a young girl surround the man. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8786494View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 888 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 1849 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBitter medicine. A crying baby sits on the lap of an elderly man. The man holds a spoon in his left hand. Vials of medicine sit on a table next to the man. Two woman and a young girl surround the man. Original public domain image from FlickrMore