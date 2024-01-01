rawpixel
Taking VD home too, sailor? Multicolor poster. Visual image dominates top of poster. Image is an illustration of a sailor with a duffel bag on his shoulder. He heads toward a train, as indicated by the sign in the background. Title below illustration. Publisher information at bottom of poster. Original public domain image from Flickr

