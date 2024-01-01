https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786613Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDeath saw a dustman ringing his bell. Death stabs junkman, while two of Death's companions make off with coffins in the background. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8786613View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 941 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2968 x 2328 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDeath saw a dustman ringing his bell. Death stabs junkman, while two of Death's companions make off with coffins in the background. Original public domain image from FlickrMore