rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786615
Integrae Naturae Speculum, Artisque imago. The macrocosm showing the human body as the world soul; a nude female figure is…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Integrae Naturae Speculum, Artisque imago. The macrocosm showing the human body as the world soul; a nude female figure is chained on the right hand to God and on the left to a monkey representing man; astrological and alchemical symbols fill inner circles; hierarchy of angels form outer circles. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8786615

View CC0 License

Integrae Naturae Speculum, Artisque imago. The macrocosm showing the human body as the world soul; a nude female figure is chained on the right hand to God and on the left to a monkey representing man; astrological and alchemical symbols fill inner circles; hierarchy of angels form outer circles. Original public domain image from Flickr

More