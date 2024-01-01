https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786625Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA valentine message 1Author(s): Schmuker, Samuel, (1879-1921) artist. Postcard featuring a color illustration of a Red Cross nurse wrapping a heart in a bandage. There is a bottle of medicine next to her with a label reading "Elixir of love." There is a Red Cross symbol on the armband on her left arm. Elements of the postcard are embossed. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8786625View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 731 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2005 x 3293 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA valentine message 1Author(s): Schmuker, Samuel, (1879-1921) artist. Postcard featuring a color illustration of a Red Cross nurse wrapping a heart in a bandage. There is a bottle of medicine next to her with a label reading "Elixir of love." There is a Red Cross symbol on the armband on her left arm. Elements of the postcard are embossed. Original public domain image from FlickrMore