rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786627
Dr. Isaac Thompson's celebrated Eye Water: for all complaints of the eyes. Abstract: Advertisement for Dr. Isaac Thompson's…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dr. Isaac Thompson's celebrated Eye Water: for all complaints of the eyes. Abstract: Advertisement for Dr. Isaac Thompson's Eye Water, featuring an old man [presumably a pharmacist] handing a little girl a bottle of eye water. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8786627

View CC0 License

Dr. Isaac Thompson's celebrated Eye Water: for all complaints of the eyes. Abstract: Advertisement for Dr. Isaac Thompson's Eye Water, featuring an old man [presumably a pharmacist] handing a little girl a bottle of eye water. Original public domain image from Flickr

More