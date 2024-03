Charlie Company 2-10 "Warlords" Aerial Gunnery

Soldiers with C Co. 2-10 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) participated in an Aerial Gunnery August 17-18 at the Adirondack range on Fort Drum, N.Y. The Soldiers flew on UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters equipped with mounted M240H machine guns. Original public domain image from Flickr