1BCT JFO/FO Call for Fire with 1-10 AB Aerial Crew Gunnery

Joint Fires Observers and Forward Observers from 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment and 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) supported 1-10 Attack Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade in an Aerial Crew Gunnery live fire. Joint Fires Observers and Forward Observers conducted detailed integration performing calls for fire as well as target designation, increasing the lethal capacity and capabilities of each organization.(U.S. Army Photos by Pfc. Anastasia Rakowsky). Original public domain image from Flickr